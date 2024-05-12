Bengaluru’s first suburban rail section to be operational by 2025-end

There was an initial delay of a year due to the second and third Covid-19 waves and resolving various issues like the approval of alignment, handing over of railway land and other issues with the stakeholders. This being a multi-stakeholder project, immense efforts have gone into resolving various convergence issues. The project is being thoroughly monitored at the highest levels. The chief secretary of Karnataka himself is holding a periodic review to ensure seamless progress of the project. As a result, the physical work on Corridor-2 is progressing in full swing. Corridor-2’s 7.4-km Section 4 from Chikkabanavara to Yeshwantpur will be the first to be completed and commissioned by December 2025. As per the present status, the project is scheduled to be completed by December 2027.