<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has decided to convert its IT wing into an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a>-enabled development team.</p>.<p>The civic body is seeking consultants to train its 35-member IT team to use Claude AI and Cursor for coding and editing. In the first phase, five engineers will undergo training.</p>.<p>"Our engineers should upgrade their skills to match industry developments. Hence, we want to train them formally to use AI tools," a senior GBA official said.</p>.<p>GBA Special Commissioner (Revenue and IT) Munish Moudgil said the move will increase the team's productivity 10-fold.</p>.<p>Officials clarified that consultants will only train GBA developers and will not be involved in developing applications.</p>.<p>"The objective is to train and upskill an initial cohort of up to five engineers in AI-assisted development using tools such as Claude Code and Cursor, with a focus on practical, hands-on application to real departmental projects," another official said. </p>.<p>"The goal is not to build software on behalf of the department, but to make the existing team materially more productive."</p>.<p>In recent years, the GBA IT team has developed several applications to handle various tasks, including 'B' to 'A' khata conversion, issuing e-khata and delimitation of wards.</p>.<p>While the civic body has more than 50 mobile applications developed for various purposes, many were outsourced to third-party companies. In recent years, officials have insisted on developing the apps in-house, saying AI use could improve the team's efficiency.</p>.<p>"With AI, the IT team will undergo a huge change," Moudgil added.</p>.<p>With five new corporations, the need to develop new citizen-centric applications may increase, and adopting AI could help the team work faster, sources said.</p>