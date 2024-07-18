Bengaluru's GT World Mall owner, security guard booked for denying entry to panche-wearing farmer

The case was registered following a complaint by Dharmaraj Gowda, one of those who protested against the incident.

"We have begun the investigations,” a police officer said.

Around 6 pm on Tuesday, Fakeerappa from Haveri visited the mall with his son Nagesh and wife to watch a movie. Fakeerappa wore a crisp white shirt and panche (dhoti).

"He (the security staffer) told us we won’t be allowed inside in a panche,” Fakeerappa told reporters. "To enter, wear trousers and come, we were told.”

Fakeerappa’s son Nagaraj said they were not allowed because of the “rules”.

“At the main gate, we were told we wouldn’t be allowed and that we should speak to the supervisors. When I spoke with the higher authorities, we were told that we wouldn’t be allowed in a panche, no matter what. It was my wish to watch a movie with my parents at the mall,” he said.

On Wednesday, members of pro-Kannada outfits held a protest at the mall. Fakeerappa was then garlanded by the mall authorities, who later issued an apology.