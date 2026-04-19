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Bengaluru’s Hebbal junction: A multimodal transit hub or lost opportunity?

The BMRCL had previously acquired 6,712.97 sqm (1.65 acres) from the KIADB for station and viaduct construction for Phase 2B.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 03:03 IST
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A view of the Hebbal metro station next to the BMTC bus depot. DH PHOTO/B K Janardhan
A view of the Hebbal metro station next to the BMTC bus depot. DH PHOTO/B K Janardhan
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Published 19 April 2026, 01:12 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma Metro

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