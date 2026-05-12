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Bengaluru's Hebbal Lake wetland to be ready in a month: Krishna Byre Gowda

The lake redevelopment is being carried out at a cost of Rs 20 crore, funded under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF).
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 22:53 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 22:53 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKrishna Byre GowdaHebbal

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