<p>Bengaluru: Revenue Minister and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda inspected Hebbal Lake on Monday to review the rejuvenation work taken up by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), urging officials to complete the first phase by June-end.</p>.<p>The lake redevelopment is being carried out at a cost of Rs 20 crore, funded under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF).</p>.<p>"The wetland will be ready in a month," the minister told DH, adding that increasing the water-holding capacity in the lake and wetland areas is central to the rejuvenation.</p>.<p>"The first phase of de-silting will be ready more or less by June-end. I have urged the GBA to release additional funds for the lake's comprehensive development," he said.</p>.<p>There is also a plan to plant thousands of trees in the lake's buffer areas, he said.</p>.<p>The GBA has also sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the rejuvenation of Nagawara Lake, which is part of the same valley system.</p>