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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's hidden STP workforce crisis

Bengaluru is the STP capital of India, with the highest number of private STPs. Formal operator training, skilled-worker recognition and automation can help safely manage the thousands of STPs here.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 23:42 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 23:42 IST
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