Bengaluru's hidden STP workforce crisis

<p>Bengaluru: The recent fatal accident at a Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) sewage treatment plant has reignited a long-standing concern. Bengaluru’s expanding network of sewage treatment plants continues to rely on inadequately trained manpower, inconsistent safety practices and limited technical oversight. Despite repeated accidents, the sector lacks a sustainable solution to bridge the gap between the growing complexity of STPs and the availability of skilled personnel to operate and maintain them safely.</p>.<p>Senior Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials attributed the recent accident at Varthur to negligence by the unit’s workers and the contractor’s failure to enforce safety protocols. The contract clearly lays out the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mandating the use of safety equipment, which officials said was not followed.</p>.<p>“It was the responsibility of the contractor to ensure that the workers used all the safety equipment. If the workers who entered the STP during the accident had used the safety harness, they could have been pulled out easily,” a senior BWSSB official said.</p>.<p>While the BWSSB does depute an official to oversee the working of the STP, the official cannot look into every single process, the officials said.</p>.<p>“We do not have the manpower to depute more officials. If we did, we would not have to deploy a contractor. STP operations and maintenance require training and expertise in the field, and that is why we chose a company working on it,” yet another official said. Officials added that manual interventions are sometimes unavoidable, and the workers are trained to perform them while taking all necessary safety measures.</p>.<p>This brings us to the question: When a government body complains of a lack of manpower and an inability to manage its facility, what could be happening in the 4000+ sewage treatment plants across various apartments in the city?</p>.<p><strong>Trained manpower a huge concern</strong></p>.<p>Dr Kamala, a resident of Adarsh Rhythm Apartment in Panduranga Nagar, shares the issues apartments face regarding operations and maintenance.</p>.<p>“The biggest challenge is finding trained personnel. We have only one officially trained operator. The other two have been trained on the job or by private organisations, but they do not possess any formal certification,” she explains.</p>.<p>An STP has to run 24x7, and having staff on night shifts is a challenge, she explains. “Even though the odour is much lower after treatment, operators still spend long hours inside the plant environment. Many young workers worry about long-term respiratory problems, making staff retention difficult,” she adds.</p>.<p>Vivek S, a part of the LVBL accelerator programme, explained an effort to conduct training for operators. “The idea was to build the capacity of workers involved in STP management and apartment facility operations. We realised that many people working with STPs had never received any formal training. By training them, they could not only improve their own skills but also pass on that knowledge to others.”</p>.<p>“We circulated an interest form through apartment property managers and collected the contact details of STP operators. We received encouraging responses initially, and many operators agreed in principle to attend on certain dates.”</p>.<p>“However, when it came to final confirmation, most operators said they could not commit to four consecutive weekends. Many would have had to travel more than 10 kilometres to reach the venue, which posed a major constraint. Finalising a suitable venue that was convenient for everyone proved difficult as well. Delays continued, and the trainers became occupied with other projects; the initiative eventually fell dormant,” he explains. </p>.<p>Why does this happen? “Operators are already employed and are extremely busy. In most apartment complexes, there are no dedicated STP operators. The same staff members usually handle several facility management responsibilities in addition to operating the STP. That makes it very difficult for them to take time off for training,” he explains.</p>.<p>Lingaraj Dinni, director of Again Resource Labs, breaks this into several reinforcing sub-problems. There are some training programmes, but they do not meet reality.</p>.<p>“I think most of them are theoretical training. They don’t get enough hands-on experience. Secondly, the training doesn’t meet the massive demand for STP operators in Bengaluru. A reasonably sized STP will need six people across three shifts. Multiply that by the number of STPs, and the number is huge. We do not have that many trained members, even if you add up all the training programmes that many organisations have done in Bengaluru. The gap is significant,” he explains.</p>.<p>Because of the nature of the STP design, poor ventilation, odour issues and the lack of protective equipment, the operator’s job is not sought after. “Nobody wants to work in STPs. The STP is not seen as a very promising or a very good job compared to being an electrician or a plumber. So you don’t get good operators. If somebody unskilled just landed in Bengaluru looking for a job, that person becomes the first guy to land this job, unfortunately,” he notes.</p>.<p>The operator is only one part of the story. “Most O&M is handled by a single agency — in 90% of cases, the RWA does not directly recruit operators. They go through an agency or a company. The company must ensure that operators are trained, possess the required knowledge, and use appropriate protective equipment. Sometimes they also try to cut costs. If there’s a supply gap in trained resources, they’ll try to get someone willing to work and put them on the job,” Dinni adds.</p>.<p>“Then it becomes just a labour arbitrage thing. You just get some six guys, you pay them 10 to 15K, and you get a margin on top of that. But they don’t invest much in training and capacity building, because apartments also don’t pay,” he explains another side of the problem.</p>.<p>Apartments do not invest enough in STPs because the treated water has nowhere to go, and it becomes an issue to get the consent for operation from the KSPCB renewed without “greasing the palms”, explains another source.</p>.<p><strong>Automation: A solution?</strong></p>.<p>Many firms have been trying their hand at automating the STP operations monitoring part. Jeevan Rajan, an entrepreneur who founded EnviRobotics, a firm focused on automation, says that automating STPs is possible. He gives the example of an STP in a commercial office building in Malleshwaram that requires only one housekeeping staff member to keep a manual eye on its operations. “But everything else is monitored through IoT-enabled sensors powered by AI systems and operated remotely,” he adds.</p>.<p>When human beings operate the STPs, they tend to skip cumbersome, menial procedures. “They skip the backwash. The pressure goes up, and the filtration rate will be reduced,” he explains. </p>.<p>Such lapses lead to equipment failures. “Two or three pumps, motors fail monthly in an STP by default. But here, over the past six months, no equipment failures have occurred. This automation also brings down the operating cost by half,” he adds.</p>.<p>“We don’t have any operational manpower at all. We get all the data in our command centre. If any problem comes, we send a technician to address it,” he adds. One operator can monitor multiple plants from a single screen at the command centre. </p>.<p>The tank-cleaning activity is undertaken manually and outsourced to another firm, he explains. However, efforts are also underway to develop robots that would clean septic tanks.</p>.<p>Dinni says automation of STPs is possible upto a certain extent. “But obviously, the STP design has to be appropriate. The equipment has to be maintained well. And one should be ready to invest in automation. Once these are sorted out, the other things fall in line,” he adds.</p>.<p><strong>What does Bengaluru need?</strong></p>.<p>Kamala highlights a major policy issue. “STP operators are still not clearly classified as skilled workers by the government. Electricians and plumbers have recognised skill categories, but STP operators do not. We believe they should be recognised as skilled workers and paid accordingly, although government guidelines on this remain unclear,” she adds.</p>.<p>“There should be formal training institutes—perhaps through ITIs or technical colleges—that train and certify STP operators. Certification would improve recruitment standards and professionalise the occupation. We need stronger systems to improve overall STP safety and operations so that no such unfortunate incidents occur again,” Kamala adds.</p>