<p>Bengaluru: In a setback to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout will now come under the ambit of the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), after the Karnataka Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (K-REAT) dismissed the BDA's appeal against K-RERA's November 2025 order.</p>.<p>The tribunal held that the BDA qualifies as a "promoter" under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.</p>.<p>In an order dated March 3, the tribunal observed that the provisions of the RERA Act are "squarely applicable" to the BDA. It also rejected the authority's contention that K-RERA's order was issued "without jurisdiction".</p>.<p>On November 7, 2025, K-RERA, while hearing multiple complaints filed by allottees of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout project, had ruled that the BDA — while developing land and allotting sites to the public for consideration — falls within the definition of a promoter under the Act. The authority had also held that the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout qualifies as an "ongoing real estate project" under the Act and must therefore, be registered under RERA.</p>.<p>Challenging the order, the BDA filed a series of appeals before the appellate tribunal under Section 44 of the Act. The authority argued that it is a statutory planning body and questioned K-RERA's jurisdiction over its layout development activities.</p>.<p>The tribunal, comprising Judicial Member Santhosh Kumar Shetty N and Administrative Member Mahendra Jain, heard the matter and admitted the appeals for consideration. However, it held that it found no fault with K-RERA's order, stating that it was in consonance with the law laid down by the Supreme Court.</p>