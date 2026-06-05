Bengaluru’s long-running Earth festival 'Bhoomi Habba' returns to Visthar campus

<p>Bhoomi Habba, Bengaluru’s long-running Earth festival, returns to the Visthar campus tomorrow with its 18th edition, themed 'Restore, Reclaim: Community Paths to Climate Action'. Running from 10 am to 7 pm, the multi-arts eco-festival invites children, youth and adults to explore community-led climate action through food, art, performance and play.</p>.<p>“World Environment Day isn’t just a date on the calendar for us. It is an urgent reminder of our fractured connection to the Earth,” says Mercy Kappen, Trustee and Strategic Advisor, Visthar. She says Bhoomi Habba is designed as a catalyst to help heal this disconnect, enabling ecological consciousness to emerge through shared experiences. The festival aims to transform passive awareness into everyday climate-conscious choices while fostering lasting rural-urban alliances and networks of eco-conscious citizens.</p>.Meet the new problem solvers of Bengaluru's elite.<p>Visitors can look forward to a vibrant mix of performances, workshops and interactive activities, including folk music by Jembe Balu’s Indian folk band and Dominic D’Cruz’s My Earth Songs, theatre and storytelling on climate action, a cartooning workshop with Dinesh Francis, indigenous food and zero-waste workshops, an ecology film festival, pottery, handmade papermaking, and traditional Indian games by Ima reCreation.</p>.<p>The campus will also host stalls featuring climate-resilient foods, organic produce and ethical fashion.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">June 6, 10 am to 7 pm, at Visthar, Hennur Main Road. Details on @visthar_trust_ on Instagram.</span></p>