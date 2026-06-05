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Bengaluru’s long-running Earth festival 'Bhoomi Habba' returns to Visthar campus

The campus will also host stalls featuring climate-resilient foods, organic produce and ethical fashion.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 00:31 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 00:31 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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