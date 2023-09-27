Bengaluru's longest underground metro line is on track





"Passengers can easily switch between Pink and Purple lines without moving out of the AFC gates and will be billed as per the telescopic fare structure," he told this newspaper.



Tunnelling on other stretches of the Pink Line is also in the final stages. TBMs Tunga and Bhadra are currently boring from Venkateshpura through KG Halli, and are expected to achieve a breakthrough early next year. The two machines have to tunnel 2.79 km more between Venkateshpura and Nagavara. In all, the BMRCL has tunnelled 17.93 km out of the targeted 20.991 km, according to officials. Raghavendra Shanbhag, Deputy Chief Engineer (Underground Section, RT 01), said station work was 50% complete at Dairy Circle, Lakkasandra and Langford Town. According to him, Langford Town has seen more progress (60%) because they adopted the top-down approach in 60% of the station construction. He expects the remaining work to be completed by June 2024. Dayanand Shetty, Chief Engineer (Underground Section, RT 03 and 04), BMRCL, said civil work was 65% complete on the six stations between Cantonment and Nagavara. "Excavation has been completed at all stations. Civil work is in advanced stages (80% complete) at Cantonment and Pottery Town. Similarly, work has picked up at Tannery Road, Venkateshpura and Nagavara stations," he told DH. Shetty expects the station work at Cantonment, Pottery Town and Tannery Road to be completed by March/April and at Venkateshpura, KG Halli and Nagavara by July/August. As of September 24, TBM Tunga had bored 928 metres out of the 1,184 metres between Venkateshpura and KG Halli for its second drive. TBM Bhadra tunnelled 522 metres out of the targeted 1,186 metres, he added. Both machines will then be launched for their final drives from KG Halli and Nagavara, and are targeted to complete the assignment by March, Shetty said.

