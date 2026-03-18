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Bengaluru's meat, fish sales fall 30% as hotels trim menu

Establishments that previously purchased 80 to 100 kg of chicken daily have slashed orders to less than 10 kg.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 01:07 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 01:07 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLPGFish

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