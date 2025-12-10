Bengaluru's MG Road to be dug up for first time in 40 years

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>’s iconic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mg-road">MG Road </a>will be dug up for the first time in about four decades to lay new water and sanitary lines.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has proposed replacing the existing lines, which are corroding and causing leakages and water contamination. The work, likely to begin after Republic Day, may continue for several months.</p>.<p>The BWSSB will lay water and sanitary lines on both sides, between Brigade Road and Trinity Circle. Towards Anil Kumble Circle, only one side will be dug up, as there are no establishments on the opposite side. The water board is expected to acquire about 10 feet of road space — roughly one lane — on each side for the work.</p>.<p>The BWSSB finalised the action plan after the Bengaluru Central City Corporation decided to white-top MG Road (2.2 km) at a cost of Rs 45 crore. Both works are interconnected. The water board can only take up the replacement before the white-topping project — approved in June last year — begins.</p>.<p>Shantinagar MLA NA Harris, however, is not fully convinced about white-topping MG Road, as the work could take several months and traffic disruptions could be enormous.</p>.Bangalore Traders Association slams pay & park on MG Road.<p>"I have told the BWSSB to first complete the laying of water and sanitary lines. We do not want to take up any work until the New Year and Republic Day celebrations are over,” he said.</p>.<p>A meeting chaired by Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department (UDD), discussed the proposed white-topping project on MG Road.</p>.<p>Officials preferred laying a fresh coat of tar using Stone Matrix Asphalt (SMA) technology, as the work can be completed faster and the results last longer.</p>.<p><span class="bold">40-year promise</span></p>.<p>A senior BWSSB official said the water and sanitary lines on MG Road were laid about 40 years ago. “We have been receiving complaints about contamination from many establishments. Once the new lines are laid, they will not need replacement for another 40 years,” he said.</p>.<p>Another official added that the work also includes fixing water lines to the military and police establishments.</p>