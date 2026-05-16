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Walk at your own risk: Bengaluru’s missing pavements fuel rising road deaths

Despite detailed guidelines and money for upkeep, the city’s footpaths remain broken, unsafe, and poorly maintained. There is some hope, but it’s not enough.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 02:53 IST
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An unwalkable footpath at Minsk Square.

An unwalkable footpath at Minsk Square.

DH Photo/Pushkar V

A neglected footpath in Bangarappanagar.

A neglected footpath in Bangarappanagar.

DH Photo/Pushkar V

An unsafe footpath near Cottonpet.

An unsafe footpath near Cottonpet.

DH Photo/Pushkar V

A sunken pavement near Lokayukta Office.

A sunken pavement near Lokayukta Office.

DH Photo/Pushkar V

An uneven footpath near Vidhana Soudha, Dr Ambedkar Road.

An uneven footpath near Vidhana Soudha, Dr Ambedkar Road.  

DH Photo/Pushkar V

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Published 15 May 2026, 20:47 IST
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