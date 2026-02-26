<p>In a big respite to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-metro-chief-inspects-pink-lines-elevated-stretch-3912046">Namma Metro</a> commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has announced the induction of 8th train on the Yellow Line starting February 27. </p>.<p>"With the additional train, Metro services on the Yellow Line will operate at 09 minutes interval against 10 minutes during peak and 14 minutes interval against 18 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Saturday. There will be no change in Sundays Timetable," the official release said. </p>.Bengaluru Metro: BEML dispatches more coaches for Pink Line.<p>It also said that there will be no change in the first and last train timings from either terminal station (R V Road and Bommasandra) on all days.</p><p>"Passengers are requested to take note of the above changes and make use of the enhanced metro services," the release said. </p>