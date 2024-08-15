Bengaluru's Namma Metro ridership hits fresh daily record of 9.17 lakh

Bengaluru: Namma Metro recorded its highest-ever daily ridership of 9,17,365 on August 14.

This surpasses the previous record of 8.26 lakh, achieved on August 7 this year.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), 4,43,343 people travelled on the Purple Line, 3,01,775 on the Green Line and 1,72,247 BMRCL through the Majestic interchange station.

Namma Metro's average daily ridership has also increased steadily, rising from 7.01 lakh in January to 7.45 lakh in June. Figures for July are not yet available.

Metro ridership has been on the rise since the entire Purple Line opened in October 2023.

The increased ridership has led to severe crowding, especially during peak hours.

Ridership is expected to rise by 30,000 as the BMRCL prepares to open the 3.14-km Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara in northwestern Bengaluru. Bengaluru's metro network will expand to 76.95 km.