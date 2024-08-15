Bengaluru's Namma Metro ridership hits fresh daily record of 9.17 lakh

Bengaluru: Namma Metro recorded its highest-ever daily ridership of 9,17,365 on August 14.
This surpasses the previous record of 8.26 lakh, achieved on August 7 this year.
According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), 4,43,343 people travelled on the Purple Line, 3,01,775 on the Green Line and 1,72,247 BMRCL through the Majestic interchange station.
Namma Metro's average daily ridership has also increased steadily, rising from 7.01 lakh in January to 7.45 lakh in June. Figures for July are not yet available.
Metro ridership has been on the rise since the entire Purple Line opened in October 2023.
The increased ridership has led to severe crowding, especially during peak hours.
Ridership is expected to rise by 30,000 as the BMRCL prepares to open the 3.14-km Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara in northwestern Bengaluru. Bengaluru's metro network will expand to 76.95 km.
BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao has acknowledged the rising ridership and said crowd management measures were being considered.
“We are looking at daily boardings and the peak flow to optimise train schedules as much as possible and reduce crowding," he told DH earlier.
Rao cited control measures taken at the city’s busiest metro station, Majestic, such as train diversions based on demand and installing additional lifts. Plans are also afoot to install platform screen doors at Majestic to prevent mishaps, he noted.
Despite demand, the BMRCL cannot add more trains this year.
China’s CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd, along with its Indian partner Titagarh Rail System Ltd, will begin supplying 21 trains for the purple and green lines only in 2025.
Separately, the 19.15-km Yellow Line (RV Road-Bommasandra) is expected to open by December. This line, which will cater to the tech hubs in southern Bengaluru, will be serviced by 15 trains from CRRC-Titagarh.
The BMRCL has already received a China-made prototype from CRRC and expects to receive the second train from CRRC-Titagarh's Bengal plant between September 10-15, according to the BMRCL.
Published 15 August 2024, 05:14 IST