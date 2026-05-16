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Bengaluru's never-ending footpath crisis

Despite detailed guidelines and money for upkeep, the city’s footpaths remain broken, unsafe, and poorly maintained. There is some hope, but it’s not enough.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 20:47 IST
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An unwalkable footpath at Minsk Square.

An unwalkable footpath at Minsk Square.

DH Photo/Pushkar V

A neglected footpath in Bangarappanagar.

A neglected footpath in Bangarappanagar.

DH Photo/Pushkar V

An unsafe footpath near Cottonpet.

An unsafe footpath near Cottonpet.

DH Photo/Pushkar V

A sunken pavement near Lokayukta Office.

A sunken pavement near Lokayukta Office.

DH Photo/Pushkar V

An uneven footpath near Vidhana Soudha, Dr Ambedkar Road.

An uneven footpath near Vidhana Soudha, Dr Ambedkar Road.  

DH Photo/Pushkar V

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Published 15 May 2026, 20:47 IST
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