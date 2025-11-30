<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Cantonment, one of the oldest stations in the city, serves as both a historical landmark and a site of ongoing improvements.</p>.<p> Ongoing construction has resulted in temporary closure of the counter for unreserved tickets, contributing to the drop in passenger numbers. However, amenities like toilets and waiting areas are well maintained. </p>.Weekend special trains between Bengaluru Cantonment and Kalaburagi: Check details.<p>A local shopkeeper humorously remarked that, given the lack of passengers, thieves in the area might be engaging in legitimate work. As per details shared by the Railways, the station has seen only an average of 24 theft cases each year between 2023 and 2025.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Cantonment has added four dead-end platforms (1B, 1C, 1D and 1E) that will mainly handle Vande Bharat and suburban trains originating and terminating at the station.</p>.<p>A metro station (pink line) is also being built about one km away, but the promised walkover bridge connecting the two has been shelved.</p>.<p>The station has good bus connectivity, but the old prepaid taxi station is no longer functional due to the construction work.</p>.<p>A makeshift auto stand has emerged, but ride-hailing apps remain the most popular mode of transport, along with Cubbon Park metro station, which is a few kilometres away.</p>.<p>When DH visited the station, a common query among both commuters and local vendors revolved around the completion of construction.</p>.<p>As per a South Western Railway (SWR) official, about 56% of the redevelopment work has been completed and the entire project is to be completed by 2027.</p>.<p>The station is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 484.58 crore into a modern, passenger friendly hub. A new station building covering an area of 6,813 sq m on the south side and a second entry station building towards Miller’s Road (north side) covering an area of 7,366 sq m are to be constructed.</p>.<p>The other proposed facilities include air concourse (3,860 sq m), waiting hall, VIP lounge, three foot overbridges of 12-metre width each, one pedestrian foot overbridge of 5-metre width, 12 lifts, 11 escalators, retiring rooms, dormitory and basement parking on both south and north sides.</p>