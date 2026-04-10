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Bengaluru's Peenya flyover may shut for 82 hours from April 13 to April 17

The 15-metre-wide, 4.2-km-long flyover runs from Peenya to Nagasandra on Tumakuru Road, a crucial transit point for northbound traffic.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 22:48 IST
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The Peenya flyover is crucial for northbound traffic. DH FILE PHOTO
The Peenya flyover is crucial for northbound traffic. DH FILE PHOTO
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Published 09 April 2026, 22:48 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newspeenya flyover

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