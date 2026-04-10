<p>Traffic congestion is set to worsen on Tumakuru Road next week as authorities plan to shut the Peenya flyover to all vehicular movement for 84 hours straight. </p>.<p>In a plan submitted to the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed closing the critical flyover from 11 pm on April 13 to 11 am on April 17 to carry out final load tests on four select spans following the replacement of 1,422 prestressing cables over the last eight months. </p>.<p>The 15-metre-wide, 4.2-km-long flyover runs from Peenya to Nagasandra on Tumakuru Road, a crucial transit point for northbound traffic. </p>.Heritage law, water table, UNESCO bid: Citizens oppose Bengaluru metro’s Lalbagh plan on all fronts.<p>Opened in 2010, the flyover was shut for buses and trucks in December 2021 after prestressed cables in three of its spans failed due to corrosion. In February 2022, authorities allowed light motor vehicles, but continued to bar buses and trucks. Heavy vehicles were allowed only after the NHAI added 240 additional cables and stressed them. </p>.<p>Later, following a report by a four-member expert committee headed by IISc professor Chandra Kishen JM, the NHAI decided to replace older cables at a cost of Rs 32 crore to prevent future corrosion. In all, 1,422 cables have been replaced. </p>.<p>The cables failed due to corrosion caused by moisture ingress, exacerbated by inadequate protection. The committee recommended a multi-layer protection system to prevent any future corrosion of the 15.22 mm diametre steel cables. </p>.<p>KB Jayakumar, Project Director (Bengaluru), NHAI, explained that the process involves galvanising (zinc coating), wax bathing and PE coating the cables, and then sheathing (encasing) them within four-inch HDPE pipes. In the next step, the cables are stressed and grouted. </p>.<p>"We've also installed lights inside the ducts and improved the drainage," he added. </p>.<p>The load test will assess the structural behaviour of the strengthened spans. </p>.<p>During the load test, eight trucks carrying 32 tonnes each will be positioned on selected spans for an extended duration. </p>.<p>The NHAI has identified the spans connecting pillars 54-55, 55-56, 115-116, and 116-117 to conduct the exercise. For load test results, deflections (bending of the span) are measured using gauges installed under each span, Jayakumar said. </p>.<p>To facilitate the work, the flyover has been closed to traffic on Wednesdays in recent months. </p>.<p>"These will be the final load tests. Once successful, we will officially declare the flyover safe for all traffic movements," he added. </p>.Platform change for Rajdhani Express at KSR Bengaluru.<p>A traffic police officer from Peenya confirmed the NHAI's request to shut the flyover, but said no final decision on the traffic block had been taken. "We are evaluating the request for its potential impact on VIP movement," the officer said. </p>.<p>The officer acknowledged that closing the flyover would severely impact traffic because no diversions were available. </p>.<p>"The flyover helps vehicles bypass five traffic signals. If it is shut, all traffic will be diverted to the road below. We'll deploy additional personnel to manage congestion," the officer added. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Flyover closure</strong></span></p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>When? <br /></strong></span>11 pm, Apr 13 to 11 am, Apr 17</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Why?</strong> <br /></span>Final load tests to verify strength and safety after replacement of 1,422 cables </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Where?</strong> <br /></span>Spans: 4 (P54–55, 55–56, 115–116, 116–117)<br />Load: 8 trucks × 32 tonnes<br />Method: Deflection measured via gauges</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Previous shutdowns</strong></span></p>.<p>2021: Shut for buses & trucks<br />2022: Cars allowed<br />2024: All traffic allowed<br />Wednesdays: Traffic restrictions</p>