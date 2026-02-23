<p>The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is aiming to complete the laying of dedicated pipelines to supply treated water to industries in the Peenya industrial area by the end of April.</p>.<p>The Rs 20-crore project is intended to promote the use of treated water and reduce the demand for Cauvery water. Nearly four million litres per day (MLD) of treated water from the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Nagasandra will be supplied to the industrial area through the dedicated pipeline. This is the first such initiative undertaken by the BWSSB.</p>.<p>Senior BWSSB officials said a separate distribution network is being established by laying a 27-km-long high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipeline.</p>.<p>“We are also constructing a sump-cum-pump house and a five-lakh-litre capacity overhead tank. The works are expected to be completed by the end of April,” a senior BWSSB official said.</p>.Cheesecake Factory Bakery makes India debut, launches first store in Bengaluru.<p>However, industrialists have raised concerns about on-ground implementation. They flagged issues related to water quality and the lack of infrastructure to store treated water.</p>.<p>"Most industries in the Peenya industrial area do not have a separate sump or plumbing line to store treated water. If we use our existing sumps for treated water, we won’t have space for drinking water. Once supply begins, we are unsure how effectively we can utilise it without the necessary infrastructure,” said Shiva Kumar R, past president of the Peenya Industries Association.</p>.<p>Several industrialists also expressed apprehension that the pipeline-laying work could further damage already deteriorating roads in the area.</p>.<p>“The infrastructure in the industrial area is already in poor condition. We have been urging authorities to improve it. With new works being taken up, we are concerned that road conditions may worsen,” said another industrialist.</p>.<p><strong>'Quality guaranteed'</strong></p>.<p>BWSSB officials, however, maintained that water quality would not be an issue, stating that advanced treatment technology is being used. They added that concerns raised by industrialists would be addressed as the project nears completion.</p>