<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has received the environmental clearance for the long pending Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project.</p>.<p>The clearance was granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest (MoEF) & Climate Change on April 27.</p>.<p>The project, which was long pending, gained momentum over the last two years and the state Cabinet approved the project in October 2025. The project, which is now called the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), is expected to help cut down traffic by 40%.</p>.Bengaluru: Unions hail school kits for kids of workers, question 'high' costs.<p>In March, the BDA invited tenders for the first phase of the project.</p>