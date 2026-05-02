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Bengaluru's peripheral ring road project gets environmental clearance

The clearance was granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest (MoEF) & Climate Change on April 27.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 21:43 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 21:43 IST
Bengaluru newsPeripheral Ring Road

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