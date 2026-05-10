<p>Bengaluru: Residents of JP Nagar 7th Phase have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of Puttenahalli Lake.</p>.<p>One of the few green spaces in the neighbourhood, the lake is frequented by residents for their daily walks and jogs on the 920-metre walking track that surrounds it. Since 2010, the lake had been looked after by the Puttenahalli Neighbourhood Lake Improvement Trust (PNLIT), comprising local residents. That was until July 2025, when the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) took over.</p>.<p>“Ever since then, what was once a lush green space has turned into an area filled with brown, dried leaves and plants. The lake premises is unkempt, and little to no effort is being made to water the plants and trees. This has led to several plants slowly dying over the past six months,” said Timmanna Bhat, a regular walker for the past 15 years, adding that the worsening condition of the lake had also impacted the bird population.</p>.<p>“Usually, during the winter months, we see many migratory birds visit the lake. This has been a tradition for years. But this past winter, the number of birds at the lake was low,” he added.</p>.<p>Walkers also complained about a foul stench emanating from the lake due to sewage water leaking into a portion of it, forcing many to avoid that stretch.</p>.<p>“There are also security concerns. Without the knowledge of security guards, many people enter the premises beyond the lake’s timings and also cross the boundaries to go closer to the lake and sit on the lake bed. This disturbs the birds, which use the lake bed for nesting. Some people also fish in the lake, which is not allowed,” said Sapna Rawat, 51.</p>.<p>Before the GBA took over, PNLIT would annually spend Rs 8 lakh on the lake’s maintenance. “We had hired three to four gardeners who would look after the area daily. We had installed a drip irrigation system along the lake’s border, which no longer seems to work. Plus, the fountain we had installed for aeration is also no longer functional. The mechanisms created to help climbers thrive are broken, and instead of composting bins, dried leaves are strewn across the area. This is a fire safety hazard, as this has caused fires in the past,” shared a member of the trust.</p>.<p>Bengaluru South City Corporation officials did not respond to phone calls seeking comments.</p>