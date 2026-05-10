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Bengaluru's Puttenahalli Lake slips from green haven to worry spot

One of the few green spaces in the neighbourhood, the lake is frequented by residents for their daily walks and jogs on the 920-metre walking track that surrounds it
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 21:27 IST
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In addition to the dying greenery walkers also complained about a foul stench emanating from the lake due to the leakage of sewage water into a portion of the lake. DH Photos/Asra Mavad
In addition to the dying greenery walkers also complained about a foul stench emanating from the lake due to the leakage of sewage water into a portion of the lake. DH Photos/Asra Mavad
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Published 09 May 2026, 21:27 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsPuttenahalli lake

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