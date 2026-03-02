Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's Rajajinagar constituency records 95% waste segregation at source

The constituency, which comes under the Bengaluru City West Corporation, comprises seven wards.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 20:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 20:39 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsRajajinagar

Follow us on :

Follow Us