<p>Bengaluru: Rajajinagar assembly constituency has achieved 95 per cent waste segregation at source, said Karigowda, Chief Executive Officer of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML).</p>.<p>The level is far above the city's average of around 50 per cent.</p>.<p>The constituency, which comes under the Bengaluru City West Corporation, comprises seven wards.<br><br>"Initially, segregation levels stood at just 61 per cent. Through sustained efforts and public participation, the constituency has now recorded 95 per cent segregation," he said, adding there are 14 compactors, 137 auto tippers, 274 drivers and helpers, and 347 pourakarmikas.</p>.<p>Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar appreciated the officers and staff involved in solid waste management. "Securing the top position within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits is a matter of pride. I thank all the residents for their cooperation," he said.</p>.<p>Karigowda appealed to residents to continue extending their cooperation to help achieve 100 per cent segregation in the coming months.</p>.<p>The segregation levels in other assembly constituencies is not known yet. </p>