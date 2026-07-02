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Bengaluru's Safe Footpath Campaign: Shops displaying photos of politicians left untouched

‘Why target us and not parked cars?': Street vendors oppose Bengaluru footpath crackdown
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 07:45 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 20:16 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsstreet vendorsFootpath

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