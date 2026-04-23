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Bengaluru's Sarakki Lake survey: 58 encroachments flagged, hundreds in buffer zone

Hundreds of buildings have come up in the no-development zone of the 84-acre lake. The survey report will be placed before the High Court.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 21:27 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 22 April 2026, 21:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsEncroachmentsLakeBuffer zone

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