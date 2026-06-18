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Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road in abysmal condition; commuters post images on X

The stretch has been a concern for residents and commuters for several months.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 19:33 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 19:33 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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