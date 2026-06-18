Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road in abysmal condition; commuters post images on X

<p>Bengaluru: Commuters on <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/sarjaour-road">Sarjapur Road</a> have raised concerns about the deteriorating stretch near Junnasandra lane, where patches are prone to waterlogging and road works have dragged on for months.</p>.<p>Sanjukta, an X user, shared images of a dug-up road with broken concrete slabs on June 18.</p>.<p>"The silicon valley of India pretty much looking like this with few days of rain. Right opposite the Wipro SEZ office, Junnasandra lane entry. How are we supposed to walk and travel in this? Incomplete road work for six months," she wrote.</p>.Bad design, poor checks & shortage of qualified engineers: Why Bengaluru roads keep failing.<p>The stretch has been a concern for residents and commuters for several months.</p>.<p>"The road condition is only getting worse. Initially, we were happy because the GBA had finally asphalted the road and it was in good condition. But soon enough, the road was broken down again for drainage works. It has been like this for months now," said Diwakar, a 41-year-old IT employee.</p>.<p>Prashanth, another X user, echoed the sentiment.</p>.<p>"First, they asphalted the road connecting Junnasandra Road and Sarjapur Road. Then they dug it up again. Apparently, only afterwards did they realise that the drains on both sides needed to be connected. The road has now been left open for over two months," he said.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South) Gopal M Byakod said traffic on the stretch was manageable despite waterlogging.</p>.<p>"The traffic only slows down when a heavy vehicle attempts a U-turn on that part of the road. We have asked the GBA for assistance. The GBA is also working on the waterlogging problem," he said.</p>.<p>Officials from the Bengaluru South City Corporation did not respond to calls from <em>DH.</em></p>