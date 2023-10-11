Bengaluru's Skin bank sees dip in donations

Sridevi Rao, a media professional, explains that though many people pledge their eyes, kidneys and other organs, not many are aware that skin donation is also a possibility. Her mother, who was bedridden for five years, heard about it three years ago. When she passed away two months back in Manipal, her sister ensured her decision to donate her skin was carried out. They used a peeler to harvest a thin top layer of skin, she shares.