Bengaluru's snake whisperers: Scaling serpent awareness

Gonsalves said immobilising the bite region and removing constricting clothing and jewellery are the immediate steps to be taken and then head to a hospital. “If you can be in the hospital within the first hour, you would be good. The window would vary from person to person based on their medical condition and age and other factors,” he said. “We may have great medical infrastructures in larger cities, but most of the bites occur on the outskirts or in rural areas. This is where the focus should be in terms of medical infrastructure and creating awareness.”