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‘Bengaluru’s Soul’ unveiled at Kempegowda International Airport

Installed at the Terminal Two Arrival Forecourt, the sculpture, crafted in painted stainless steel, measures 500 x 319 x 375 cm.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 21:55 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 21:55 IST
Bengaluru newsKempegowda International AirportMetrolife

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