<p>A monumental new artwork now anchors the arrival experience at Kempegowda International Airport. ‘Bengaluru’s Soul’, a large-scale sculpture by renowned Spanish artist Jaume Plensa, was unveiled on Saturday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Installed at the Terminal Two Arrival Forecourt, the sculpture, crafted in painted stainless steel, measures 500 x 319 x 375 cm. It presents a serene, contemplative human form composed of intricately layered letters of Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Arabic, Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Cyrillic, Armenian, Korean, Greek, Hebrew and Latin, with mathematical symbols interspersed throughout. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“The work invites viewers into a moment of introspection, using language as both structure and metaphor to reflect the diversity and plurality that define Bengaluru,” Plensa explains.</p>.Bengaluru street vendors fighting to stay in business amid LPG crisis.<p class="bodytext">Plensa, internationally celebrated for his public installations across cities such as Chicago, London, and Tokyo, is known for exploring themes of identity, humanity, and silence. In ‘Bengaluru’s Soul’, these ideas take shape through a delicate balance of scale and stillness, where the monumental form contrasts with the lightness of its open, text-based surface.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I want my art to stay as pockets of peace littered around the world, especially in these times of unrest and war,” Plensa tells <span class="italic">Metrolife</span>, adding, “‘Bengaluru’s Soul’ is my first piece in India, and I hoped to capture the versatility of the city in this simple sculpture.” The piece took about a year to build.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The installation was unveiled by Spain’s Ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, in the presence of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, Hari Marar, MD and CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson, Biocon Group, and the artist.</p>