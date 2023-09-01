Bengaluru's southeast division police launch 'Cyber Victims' Day'

In eight months of this year, over 2,000 cybercrime cases were recorded in the southeast division’s police stations, leading to victims losing at least Rs 75 crore within this division alone.
As more individuals fall prey to this rapidly expanding non-traditional crime, the southeast division took the initiative to launch a ‘Cyber Victims' Day’ on Thursday. This platform allows affected individuals to share their experiences in a non-judgmental environment.
C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, noted that the platform also serves as a space for joint collaboration for preventive measures and enables victims to inquire for updates regarding their pending cases.
“The southeast division’s ‘Cyber Victims Day’ is a forum for stories, solidarity and solutions besides empowering voices and reclaiming digital trust,” Baba told DH.
He said the victims must report the incident immediately, within the golden hour, to mitigate damage and help the police jump into action at the earliest. He said that this event was one of the many tools adopted by the southeast division to address the grievances with a humane approach. “There are larger ramifications of such cyber crimes on people’s professional, social and personal lives so they need to have a safe space to share their experiences,” he said. He plans to initiate such a discussion at least one weekend every month.
The division intends to create a resource bank highlighting the common types of cybercrime and the tactics used by scammers to rob people of large sums of money to raise awareness among the general public. The public at large should use 1930 to report any cybercrimes and call 112 to reach out to police.