Bengaluru's southeast division police launch 'Cyber Victims' Day'

He said the victims must report the incident immediately, within the golden hour, to mitigate damage and help the police jump into action at the earliest. He said that this event was one of the many tools adopted by the southeast division to address the grievances with a humane approach. “There are larger ramifications of such cyber crimes on people’s professional, social and personal lives so they need to have a safe space to share their experiences,” he said. He plans to initiate such a discussion at least one weekend every month.