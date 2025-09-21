Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's Suchitra Film Society turns 55, film auteurs attend ceremony 

Kasaravalli also recalled how the then secretary Narahari Rao, who is the current president of Suchitra, did not allow him to attend the screening of a film.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 23:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 23:16 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newssuchitra film society

Follow us on :

Follow Us