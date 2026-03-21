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Bengaluru's tunnel road: A costly bet on toll, land and time

The contract amount considers only the toll amount and not the income from real estate and other sources that the bidder will get, say critics.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 21:16 IST
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Lalbagh may see a huge construction at the intermediate station,going by documents.

Lalbagh may see a huge construction at the intermediate station,
going by documents.

Credit: DH File Photo

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Published 20 March 2026, 21:16 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSpecialsPoint Blank

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