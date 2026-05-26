<p>Bengaluru: Good pre-monsoon showers seem to have shielded the citizens from a rise in vegetable costs. Prices of most of the vegetables had increased significantly from mid-April, owing to extreme heat. However, good premonsoon showers over the last 10 days have eased the situation and prices have come down marginally, traders said. </p>.Karnataka traders, transporters fear cascading effect of rise in fuel prices.<p>Heat sensitive vegetables were the most hit and the prices that had skyrocketed have now come down.</p>.From vegetables to commute: How petrol, diesel price hike could hit your pocket.<p><strong>Gradual increase</strong></p><p>“For instance, price of beans that had crossed Rs 100 is now slowly settling down at Rs 70. Since the rains have started, gradually, supplies will improve and prices will come down,” said Sreedhar M from the Electronics City Vegetable Vendors’ Association.</p><p>Similarly, prices of onion at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard in Yeshwantpur have also remained low.</p><p>“Onions are coming from Vijayapura and the yield there is high this year. Though the transportation cost has increased, prices have remained low,” said Ravi Shankar from the Yeshwantpur APMC yard.</p><p>However, the prices may not remain low for a long time since the rise in transportation costs will finally be passed on to consumers.</p>.<p><strong>Lorry rents</strong></p><p>“The lorry companies will definitely increase rents and as transportation costs increase, it will eventually result in an increase in prices of vegetables. It will reflect in the market soon,” Ravi Shankar said.</p><p>Sreedhar, however, opined that the market might hold on to the prices for a little longer. </p><p>“If there is another rise in fuel costs, prices will definitely increase. The transportation companies may wait a little longer and hence, prices are not increasing yet,” he said.</p>