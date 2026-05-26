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Bengaluru’s vegetable prices stay stable despite fuel hike, traders warn relief may be short-lived

Heat sensitive vegetables were the most hit and the prices that had skyrocketed have now come down.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:10 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsFuel priceFuel price rise

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