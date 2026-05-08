Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital harvests organs of brain stem-dead woman

Shreelakshmi R, a 43-year-old homemaker, was found hanging at her home in Srinagar and was brought to the Trauma and Emergency Centre for treatment, but was unresponsive when she was admitted.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 22:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 22:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsVictoria Hospital

Follow us on :

Follow Us