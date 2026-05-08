<p>Bengaluru: Doctors at Victoria Hospital have harvested the heart, heart valves, lungs, liver, kidneys, corneas and skin of a brain stem-dead patient who had hanged herself on May 5, helping multiple patients awaiting transplants.</p>.<p>Shreelakshmi R, a 43-year-old homemaker, was found hanging at her home in Srinagar and was brought to the Trauma and Emergency Centre for treatment, but was unresponsive when she was admitted.</p>.<p>Despite emergency medical efforts, doctors later found no signs of recoverable brain stem activity. Doctors conducted tests twice to assess brain stem activity — at 1.50 pm and again at 8.06 pm — in keeping with the required medical protocol. Her husband, Sudarshan A, consented to donate her organs to help patients in need, the hospital said.</p>