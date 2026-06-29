Bengaluru's West Corpn issues notices to basement businesses, seeks to free parking space  

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) has begun issuing notices to businesses in building basements to prevent roadside parking and unauthorised occupation.</p>.<p>The corporation aims to clear these businesses to make way for vehicle parking.</p>.<p>Senior BWCC officials said it was important to crack down on such establishments since they were disrupting traffic movement and causing problems on the road.</p>.<p>"Many establishments on busy commercial roads like New BEL Road have a basement but would have rented them out to other businesses or would be using them as a godown to store goods," a senior BWCC official said. "As a result, the vehicles of their customers flow out onto the roads, leading to traffic jams."</p>.<p>Running businesses in basements is a violation of the building bylaws under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.</p>.<p>Many establishments provide valet parking to customers, and this is causing problems for residents around the area.</p>.<p>"The valet parking guys tend to get the vehicles inside into residential areas and park them in front of our houses," said Manoj K, a resident of Sanjeevappa Colony near New BEL Road. "This causes disturbance for residents and converts the residential areas into busy lanes."</p>.<p>Senior traffic officials also said freeing up basements for parking would significantly reduce traffic snarls.</p>.<p>"Even if customers park for an hour, it gets difficult to manage since a significant portion of the road gets occupied," a senior traffic official said. "Many times, one of the lanes on the roads is occupied with such parking, resulting in narrowed roads, which eventually leads to traffic snarls."</p>.<p>However, this is not the first time the corporations have tried removing businesses from basements.</p>.<p>In 2025, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao had directed officials to take similar measures. Yet, hardly any shops were vacated from the basements.</p>.<p>Surprisingly, many of these shops in basements have also been awarded trade licences.</p>.<p>"Sadly, our officials have granted trade licences to a few establishments. We will have to revoke it before taking action against them," a senior BWCC official revealed.</p>