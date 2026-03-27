<p>Bengaluru: Peak-hour headway on the Yellow Line is expected to improve to five minutes by May as Namma Metro plans to operate 10 trains on the RV Road-Bommasandra corridor. </p>.<p>Bengal-based Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) is set to dispatch two more Yellow Line trains by early April.</p>.<p>One is being packed at the company's Uttarpara plant near Kolkata and will be dispatched by the end of this month. The second train will be dispatched by the first week of April, a senior official at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said. </p>.<p>Both trains are expected to be inducted into service in May after undergoing the mandatory 750-km trial run on the mainline, which typically takes a fortnight. That will expand the Yellow Line fleet to 10 trains. </p>.<p>The BMRCL currently operates eight trains on the 19.15-km RV Road-Bommasandra metro line, which opened last August and sees an average weekday ridership of approximately one lakh people. </p>.<p>However, many commuters are still unhappy with the headway, which stands at nine minutes during peak hours and 14 minutes during off-peak hours. </p>.<p>The peak hours run from 8 am to noon and 4 pm to 9 pm. </p>.<p>With 10 trains, BMRCL officials aim to improve peak-hour frequency to 5-6 minutes and non-peak hour frequency to 10-12 minutes. One train will be kept on standby for emergencies. </p>