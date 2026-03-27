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Bengaluru's Yellow Line to get 5-min peak frequency with 10 trains from May

Bengal-based Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) is set to dispatch two more Yellow Line trains by early April.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 22:56 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 22:56 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaNamma Metro

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