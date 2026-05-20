Lokayukta traps Bescom engineer, contractor in Rs 50,000 bribery case

<p>Bengaluru: An assistant executive engineer of Bescom and a private electrical contractor were trapped by the Karnataka Lokayukta police while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 to sanction additional power supply for a temporary electricity connection.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Manojkumar B, 53, Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) at the Bescom S-12 Subdivision office in JP Nagar 7th Phase, and Kantharaju, a private electrical contractor.</p>.<p>The complainant, N Raghuraj, 30, a resident of Sanjeevini Nagar in Hegganahalli near Peenya, said that the official had demanded a bribe to sanction an additional 25 kilowatts of power for a temporary meter connection.</p>.GBA officials caught taking Rs 3-lakh bribe for khata work.<p>Based on the complaint, the Lokayukta police registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and laid a trap on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to the police, Manojkumar instructed the complainant to hand over the bribe amount to Kantharaju. The contractor was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant.</p>.<p>Both accused have been taken into custody for further interrogation.</p>