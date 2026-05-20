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Lokayukta traps Bescom engineer, contractor in Rs 50,000 bribery case

The contractor was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 20:00 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 20:00 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaLokayuktaBribery case

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