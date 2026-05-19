Bescom strengthens power network ahead of monsoon after recent disruptions

<p>Bengaluru: The heavy pre-monsoon showers on April 29 damaged power infrastructure and blacked out several areas.</p>.<p>To improve preparedness ahead of the monsoon, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) has taken up several preventive maintenance activities.</p>.<p>"This includes consistent and continuous patrolling of 11kV lines, secondary lines, and distribution transformers,” a senior Bescom official said.</p>.<p>Officials have also taken corrective measures on slanting polls and other vulnerable points.</p>.<p>"The vulnerable locations such as slant poles, deteriorated poles, trimming of tree branches near HT/LT lines, sagging of lines are identified and corrective measures are being taken immediately,” the official added.</p>.Bengaluru: Hailstorm punches holes in power grid; residents fume in the dark.<p><strong>Maintenance week</strong></p>.<p>Bescom also conducted a special intensive maintenance week from May 4.</p>.<p>However, officials said damage due to gusty winds and heavy rain cannot be fully ruled out and teams have been constituted to respond swiftly.</p>.<p>"Sometimes, gusty winds and rains cause some unexpected damage. We are prepared to handle such situations and will act immediately,” officials said.</p>