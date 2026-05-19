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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bescom strengthens power network ahead of monsoon after recent disruptions

However, officials said damage due to gusty winds and heavy rain cannot be fully ruled out and teams have been constituted to respond swiftly.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 19:36 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 19:36 IST
India NewsBengalurumonsoonBESCOMpower disruptionsdisruptions

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