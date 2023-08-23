Bescom directs all Internet Service Providers to remove illegal cables within 7 days

Following back-to-back incidents of electric pole crash owing to loose hanging Optic Fibre Cables (OFC), Bescom has issued a public notice warning all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to remove illegal cables attached to electric poles maintained by Bescom within seven days.

Pointing out that the safety of the citizens was of utmost priority, Bescom said that the cables that continue to hang on to the poles after the seven-day deadline will be cut off mercilessly. “All of these are illegal cables and are causing harm to citizens as well as Bescom infrastructure. We have removed many of them earlier but they continue to pop up. Hence, we have issued a public notice to reach out to all the ISPs,” a senior Bescom official said. Many Bescom workers were spotted removing the illegal cables on Wednesday.