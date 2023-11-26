Bescom lineman electrocuted on duty

Bengaluru: A Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) powerman (lineman) was electrocuted while on duty Saturday morning on the city outskirts. The deceased is Siddaraju, 42, a resident of Hoskote in the Bengaluru Rural district.
According to the police, at around 10 am, Siddaraju was attempting to change the fuse of a transformer in Cheemasandra in Avalahalli police station limits when he was electrocuted. He died on the spot, a police officer said.
Sources said that Siddaraju was electrocuted by an 11KV electric wire.
“Due to the tripping of the F7 feeder, the powerman was electrocuted,” the source said. “A consumer had complained that there was a burnt power line and when Siddaraju was attempting to fix it, the incident occurred. It appears that the Powerman ignored the safety measures.”
An official statement from the Bescom was awaited. The Avalahalli police have registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Just a week ago, Soundharya, 23, and her nine-month-old daughter Suviksha were electrocuted after stepping on a live electric wire on a footpath near Hope Farm in Whitefield, East Bengaluru.
Kadugodi police had arrested five Bescom officials — Shree Ram, Executive Engineer; Subramanya, Assistant Executive Engineer; Chetan, Assistant Engineer, Whitefield Division; Rajanna, Junior Engineer, Whitefield Division; and Manjunath, Station Operator – who
were released later on station bail.