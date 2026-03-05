Bescom plans command centre to ward off cyber attacks

<p>Benagluru: Bescom is planning to set up an exclusive Cyber Security Operations Centre (C-SOC) at its head office here to ensure safety of consumer data and protect official systems from cyber threats.</p>.<p>According to official sources, a recent audit by a third-party company flagged that Bescom's IT infrastructure was vulnerable to cyber attacks and hence, the electricity supply company has decided to set up such a centre.</p>.<p>The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has also directed escoms to ensure their systems are safe, the sources said. </p>.<p>Though there have not been any serious attacks on Bescom infrastructure, the threat is real and prevention is crucial, officials said. This is especially important given that Bescom is a public-facing utility.</p>.Bescom ranked 51st out of 54 power distribution companies.<p>"We have lakhs of consumers and it is important that we protect their data. Also, crores of money is paid online through our mobile application and all the transactions should be protected. Hence, the cyber security centre is being set up to ensure that the system is fool-proof," Bescom MD Dr Shivashankara N told DH.</p>.<p>To obtain a power connection, address proofs such as Aadhaar and details of building are collected and all of these, along with the power-usage patterns, are stored in the Bescom database. That apart, protecting the systems becomes even more important after Bescom implements smart metering since the power utility will be able to send out alerts and even disconnect power remotely once smart metering is implemented.</p>.<p>The upcoming command centre will have a ten-member team closely monitoring the Bescom IT infrastructure, including close to 2,000 computer systems used by its staff. This way, any threat or attack will immediately be flagged and averted, officials said. </p>.<p>"The centre will run round the clock with analysts monitoring every system and the complete IT infrastructure. Any unusual activity will be examined and if a threat or an attack is detected, action will be taken immediately," a senior Bescom official explained.</p>.<p>The system is also important to prevent downtime during operations, officials said.</p>.<p>"Sometimes, the attacks or threats may be small but the impact on downtime would be significant. Since we are in the public domain and run essential services, real-time monitoring of threats and averting them is also important to ensure that the downtime is less," another official said.</p>.<p>There have been instances of fraudsters using the name of Bescom to target consumers. In some cases, attackers, claiming to be Bescom officials, sent out links and apk files to consumers, asking them to use these links and apps to pay bills.</p>.<p>"We have been conducting awareness campaigns to ensure that people don't fall prey to it. The number of incidents has come down relatively since people now know about such frauds," a senior official noted.</p>