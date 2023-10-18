No load shedding: Bescom promises industry bodies

As the power crisis hits the state, Bescom has promised the industry bodies that there will be no load shedding.
In a virtual meeting with the Bescom officials, representatives from various industry bodies expressed their concerns over the power crisis in the state. Allaying the fears of the industrialists, Bescom officials assured that the industries would receive an uninterrupted power supply.
Earlier, speaking to DH, various industry bodies had expressed fears that the power crisis could result in load shedding which could subsequently bring down the production rate.
While the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Energy Minister K J George had assured that the farmers would be provided with five hours of uninterrupted power supply, there were no assurances against load shedding for industries.