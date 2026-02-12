Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bescom ranked 51st out of 54 power distribution companies

According to the findings of the report, Bescom has an accumulated loss of Rs 13,819 crore and standing loans of Rs 22,611 crore. In FY 2025 alone, the losses stood at 5,476 crore.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 23:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 23:14 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBESCOM

Follow us on :

Follow Us