Bescom reduces power outage significantly by deploying mobile transformers   

Bescom’s mobile transformers have reduced power outage durations by nearly 50% in densely populated and high-traffic areas, seven years after their initial deployment.
These mobile transformers are affixed to trolleys and act as back-up during transformer failures, especially in congested areas. Currently, Bescom possesses 78 such mobile transformers.
“Normally, we have spare transformers in our facilities to replace faulty ones,” said a senior Bescom official, explaining their usage. “However, in congested places like Chickpet, with narrow roads and heavy traffic, manoeuvring cranes and equipment is challenging. In such situations, we deploy mobile transformers and conduct repairs during the night.”
Despite Bescom’s efforts to reduce outage durations, the frequency of transformer failures has not dropped in recent years.
DH’s data analysis revealed that the transformer failure rate was 7.52% in 2020-2021, escalating to 7.9% in 2021-22, and further reaching 7.95% in 2022-23.
Senior Bescom officials pointed to overloading as the primary reason for transformer failures. “Unauthorised connections and theft burden the transformers with excessive load. This substantially contributes to failures,” noted a senior Bescom official. He also pointed out that a small portion of failures could be attributed to manufacturing defects and substandard transformer quality.
“We are intensifying efforts against theft and unauthorised usage, taking legal action where necessary. In the interim, we utilise back-up transformers to ensure minimal consumer inconvenience,” added another senior official.