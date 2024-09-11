Bescom revamps 'EV Mithra' app    

Bengaluru: Bescom has revamped its ‘EV Mithra’ mobile application, making it more user-friendly for electric vehicle (EV) owners. The updated app allows users to locate and book slots at EV charging stations across the city.
The app now supports 11 local languages, including Kannada, and offers multiple payment options.
According to a statement from Bescom, retail users can easily top up their in-app wallets or make payments via UPI or BillDesk. In the event of any technical issues during charging, users are assured a refund for the amount paid. Fleet operators can also benefit from special access codes and privileges tailored to their needs, all managed through the ‘EV Mithra’ platform.
In addition, the app also offers WhatsApp support, with an ‘EV Mithra WhatsApp bot’ enabling users to initiate charging and make payments with just a single message.
"As the nodal agency for developing EV charging infrastructure in Karnataka, Bescom is committed to expanding our network and improving the management of charging stations. The new interface of the 'EV Mithra' app is a step in that direction,” said Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom.
