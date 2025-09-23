Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Best decision': Bengaluru woman on giving up L1 visa and returning to India

The post went viral amid H1-B visa fee hike after US President Donald Trump's order to impose a staggering $ 1,00,000 fee on the work visas.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 10:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 10:03 IST
India NewsUnited StatesBengaluruBengaluru newsVisaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us