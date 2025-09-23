<p>A woman from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>recently shared her reasons for giving up L1 visa on a post on social media which has garnered attention online. L1 visa allows multinational companies to transfer employees to its offices in US.</p><p>Radhika Agarwal took to her X account and said six years ago she gave up the L1 to come back to India, which was the "best decision". </p><p>The post went viral amid H1-B visa fee hike after US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump's</a> order to impose a staggering $ 1,00,000 fee on the work visas.</p><p>"I've had my whole saga with the US visa system: 3 H1b lottery misses, cross-border long distance relationship through it all, finally getting L1 visa approval, and then deciding to come back home in '19, giving up the L1 I wanted so badly...," Radhika Agarwal wrote in the post.</p>.$100,000 fee hike on H-1B visa a one-time charge, only for new applications, says US.<p>Further she explained her reasons for returning to India. </p><p>"Learning from a rapidly evolving startup & VC ecosystem (both its mistakes & wins)", and "Close to parents in the moments that matter: celebrations, health scares, pandemics", she wrote while adding that India has a much deeper community, where there is "no feeling of being an 'outsider'".</p><p>"Can quit my job and take bigger career risks without wondering how that affects my visa status," her fourth point summarised her decision.</p><p>She also added a message for those who are looking for H1-B announcement, and if one should move back. "If you're looking at the new H1b announcement (or the climate in general) and wondering 'should I move back' - this is your sign to say HELL YES :)," she wrote. </p>.<p>The post garnered over 140k views and a flurry of comments.</p><p>"That is a great way to look at it. Instead of fearing the change and challenges, use it as a way to grow and becoming even better," a user commented.</p><p>Another user wrote, "Your journey highlights the importance of aligning career choices with personal values and life priorities."</p><p>"Good on you! Congratulations! Health and Family is most important," commented a third.</p>