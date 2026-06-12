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Between secrecy and celebration: Bengaluru's queer community on marriage

Kanav Narayan Sahgal says pressure to marry remains a near-universal experience across age groups, religions and regions.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 22:12 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 22:12 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLGBTQ+Metrolife

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