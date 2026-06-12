Between secrecy and celebration: Bengaluru's queer community on marriage

<p>Four years ago, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-based gay couple — Sougata Basu and his partner Mayank Kalra — found their happily ever-after when they exchanged wedding vows surrounded by family and friends. What started as a simple commitment soon blossomed into a full-fledged Bengali wedding, with rituals reimagined to honour both grooms. </p>.<p>It was more a social wedding than a legal one, since same-sex marriages remain unrecognised in India. Despite this, the couple has been together for 14 years and is raising two children together. Both Sougata’s and Mayank’s parents also live with them. The wedding marked something equally important — visibility. </p>.<p>Their story represents one side of a changing conversation around marriage within Bengaluru’s queer community. On the other hand are those still grappling with intense family pressure, some of whom are considering lavender marriages — arrangements entered into primarily to conform to social expectations.</p>.Queer Nilayam is creating spaces for friendship and crisis support in Bengaluru.<p>Kanav Narayan Sahgal, a queer rights researcher whose work examined marriage pressure among LGBTQ+ individuals, says pressure to marry remains a near-universal experience across age groups, religions and regions.</p>.<p>“What differed was how people responded to that pressure,” he says. Some resisted openly, others delayed marriage, while some explored the possibility of lavender marriages.</p>.<p>Yet documenting such marriages remains difficult. They are private arrangements, often known only within close circles. Kanav says its wrong to assume they have disappeared entirely simply because they are difficult to find.</p>.<p>At the same time, several community members told <em>Metrolife</em> that lavender marriages appear less visible than they were a decade ago. Jayant, founder of Queer Nilayam, recalls four such marriages within the community that eventually ended in divorce. The experiences became cautionary tales discussed within queer circles, though the identities of those involved remain closely guarded.</p>.<p>Marriage pressure, however, continues to shape decisions. A gay man in his early 30s told <em>Metrolife</em> he would consider marrying a woman simply to stop constant questioning from his family, who are unaware of his sexuality. A transgender man said he is actively looking for a lavender marriage to ease family expectations. Meanwhile, a bisexual non-binary individual said relatives have already begun pressuring them to “bring home a son-in-law”, making the prospect increasingly difficult to ignore.</p>.<p><strong>Beyond legality</strong></p>.<p>While some continue to weigh marriages of convenience, others are charting a different path. Across the city, queer couples are increasingly choosing social, cultural and religious ceremonies to celebrate their relationships, regardless of whether the law recognises them. For Jayant and his partner, wedding planning involves reimagining rituals traditionally built around a bride and groom. Certain customs will be removed, others will be adapted, and family participation will become central to the celebration.</p>.<p>Sougata’s experience was similar. Vendors, family members and even a priest embraced the couple’s vision, helping transform what was intended as a commitment ceremony into a traditional wedding ceremony adapted for two men.</p>.<p>The contrast highlights what Sahgal describes as two realities within the same community. Some queer people continue to navigate expectations through secrecy, others are finding ways to celebrate their relationships openly.</p>.<p><strong>What is a lavender marriage?</strong></p><p>A lavender marriage is entered into primarily to satisfy social, cultural or family expectations around marriage. It may involve a queer person marrying a heterosexual partner, or two queer individuals (male and female presenting) marrying each other, while concealing their sexual orientation or gender identity from wider society.</p>