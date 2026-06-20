Beware: Fake cab apps targeting airport travellers in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Cab drivers at the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kia">Kempegowda International Airport (KIA)</a> are using fake apps that mimic ride aggregator platforms and generate inflated fares, passengers allege.</p>.<p>A passenger travelling from the airport to <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/malleswaram">Malleswaram</a> earlier this month paid Rs 400 more than the fare shown on the app.</p>.<p>"I clearly remember booking the cab for about Rs 720 on Rapido. The driver's phone displayed Rs 1,110," said 38-year-old Prateek N.</p>.<p>"He claimed that this was because of the hiked-up parking fee at the airport and the traffic en route that the total fare had increased. Since I was in a hurry, I didn't argue with the driver and paid the amount. But later, when I checked the app, it displayed the original amount."</p>.Cab, auto rides and airport trips to become costlier in Bengaluru.<p>While BIAL, the airport operator, encourages passengers to opt for one of its eight authorised cab partners (OLA, Uber, Uber Black, Namma Yatri, Quick Ride, WTI Cabs, Airport Taxi and Blr Airport Taxi), riders have also flagged similar concerns with some of these platforms.</p>.<p>Another passenger who travelled from the airport to Electronics City last month booked a cab on Uber for Rs 1,330, but the driver claimed the total fare was over Rs 2,000.</p>.<p>The passenger alleged a scam after noticing discrepancies on the driver's phone screen.</p>.<p>While the scam was initially flagged last year, it has resurfaced since April. Users shared similar instances on X.</p>.<p>"There are a few drivers who are pushing this scam," said G Narayanaswamy, president, Karnataka Chalakara Okkuta.</p>.<p>"How it works is that they will book a ride on any regular app, start it with the OTP, and simultaneously, they will also start the ride on a second app, which shows doubled fares.</p>.<p>"These fake apps almost look the same as Uber and Rapido. Some also use made-up screenshots, which display high fares."</p>.<p>He said the issue had come to the union's notice over the past few weeks and it had warned drivers against using such platforms.</p>.<p><strong>Not limited to the airport: Rapido</strong> </p>.<p>A Rapido spokesperson said the company had received complaints about similar situations and that the problem was not limited to the airport.</p>.<p>"When it has come to our notice, we have investigated the matter, refunded the extra amount to the customer, and also taken strict action against the driver," the spokesperson said, urging passengers to go only by what the Rapido app displays on their phone.</p>.<p>While Uber did not say whether it had received similar complaints, a spokesperson said riders can seek support from the 24x7 helpline and get a response in less than 30 seconds for any fare discrepancies at the end of the trip.</p>