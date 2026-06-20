Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Beware: Fake cab apps targeting airport travellers in Bengaluru

A passenger travelling from the airport to Malleswaram earlier this month paid Rs 400 more than the fare shown on the app.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 22:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 22:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKempegowda International AirportKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us