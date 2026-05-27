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Karnataka: Parents, students warned about unapproved coaching centres in garb PU colleges

Calling such practices irregular and violative of the provisions of the pre-university rules 2024 and Karnataka Education Act, 1983, the department has warned of derecognising such institutions.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 00:01 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 00:01 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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