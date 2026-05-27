Karnataka: Parents, students warned about unapproved coaching centres in garb PU colleges

<p>Bengaluru: The department of pre-university education has warned parents and students about unapproved coaching or training institutions in the garb pre-university colleges.</p>.<p>Following complaints against such illegal institutions conducting coaching for NEET, JEE, KCET and other competitive exams for admissions to professional courses by not allowing students to attend regular PU classes in college, the department has issued an advisory to parents and students to beware of such institutions.</p>.<p>“Certain PU colleges are conducting academic activities at locations other than those officially approved by the department. In some instances, students are formally admitted to recognised PU colleges. However, the actual academic instruction is done in unapproved coaching or training institutions that do not possess requisite permissions under applicable <br />regulations,” reads the advisory.</p>.<p>Calling such practices irregular and violative of the provisions of the pre-university rules 2024 and Karnataka Education Act, 1983, the department has warned of derecognising such institutions.</p>.First PU science seats filled at many private colleges in Karnataka.<p>“Institutions found to be engaging in such violations shall be liable for regulatory action, including withdrawal of academic recognition and cancellation of permission to undertake PU courses, after providing due opportunity to submit explanations,” the department said.</p>.<p>It has warned parents and students not to opt for such institutions without verifying properly, to avoid academic disruptions.</p>.<p>“It is brought to the attention of parents and students that any such action may result in serious disruption to academic progression of students in such institutions,” cautioned the department.</p>.<p>The department has advised parents seeking admissions to their children to I and II PU classes to exercise due diligence by verifying the authorised location of the college, approved combinations offered and sanctioned intake by referring to the official website of the department.</p>.<p>Parents are cautioned not to rely on verbal assurance or representations regarding proposed approvals, future expansion or courses or sections or shifting of academic activities to alternative locations as all such approvals relating to new college, additional sections, language or combinations will be formally notified and updated only on the official website of the department. </p>