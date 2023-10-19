Beyond Akrama Sakrama: Govt explores alternative route to tax illegal buildings

Bengaluru: Six years after the Supreme Court put a break on the Akrama Sakrama scheme of the state government, a cabinet sub committee on Thursday directed the officials to prepare a proposal for collecting fee from over 34 lakh unauthorised properties in the limits of urban local bodies (ULBs) other than the BBMP limits.

A sub committee headed by Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre looked into the viability of extending to municipal corporations and other ULBs the provisions of the BBMP Act 2020 that allow levying of tax on illegal buildings and layouts.

Khandre explained the vexed position of the ULBs which are incurring expenditure in providing basic amenities to illegal properties but get no tax revenue in return. "At present, there are about 54.91 lakh properties in the limits of the ULBs of whichi 20.55 lakh are authorised and pay tax. However, no tax is levied on 34.35 lakh properties though they are given all the facilities like water, road, electricity, street lighting and waste collection services," he said.

Khandre said that it was the responsibility of the sub committee to recommend ways to tax the properties to ensure the effective functioning of the ULBs. Noting that regularisation ('Akrama-Sakrama') of illegal buildings was stayed by the apex court, he said the committee would explore the possibility of adopting rules similar to the BBMP according to 'B' khata to enable taxation.