Beyond cats and dogs: Animal 360 is redefining wildlife care in Bengaluru

Sometimes, animals are in need of ‘enrichment’ — mentally stimulating activities. When Akshata worked at an animal rescue centre in Costa Rica, she helped rehabilitate wild animals. One of them was a jaguar

who was rescued from a local’s home. “The jaguar could not be released into the wild because he had no hunting skills. Without it, he wouldn’t survive. But to ensure he kept at least a little bit of his natural instincts, we would wrap rabbit faeces and place them around his enclosure or make a trail with animal blood. This, we hoped, would give him the feeling of being in the wild,” she recalls.