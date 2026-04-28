<p>A video by foreign <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/travel">travel </a>content creator Jack Heaton is going viral as he shared a relatively unexpected take on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. When many locals often take to social media to complain about the city’s shortcomings, his perspective stood out for its praise.</p><p>Calling it a “confession,” Jack filmed the reel during his visit to some of the city’s most popular spots, including Church Street and Lalbagh Botanical Garden. As he walked through the greenery, most likely the said garden, he spoke directly to his followers about his experience of being in the city for about a week. </p><p>He began by describing Bengaluru as one of the best cities in India. </p><p><strong>Take a look at the video</strong></p>.<p>Despite it being his first visit, he said the city did not feel chaotic or unclean. He also pointed out that during his week-long stay, he was not or subjected to any hassles, which left him with a positive impression about the city.</p>.‘Time to say goodbye’: Bengaluru man plans relocation over traffic and stress.<p>“Seriously, what doesn’t this city have? Hardworking people, great cafes and restaurants, nightlife, and it’s relatively clean. Alright, I'll admit the traffic is pretty terrible, but besides that, I think it’s great,” he wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.</p><p>As of April 28, the video has gone viral, clocking over 9,000 likes and more than a hundred comments. Many users echoed his sentiment, with one writing, “Most organised city in India… it’s lovely and I agree, a place I could certainly live.” Others simply chimed in: “Bangalore is the best.”</p>