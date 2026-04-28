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'Beyond traffic, this city is great to live' Foreigner showers praise on Bengaluru

When many locals often take to social media to complain about the city’s shortcomings, Jack Heaton's perspective stood out for its praise.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:13 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:13 IST
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